Technisys, a leading provider of an innovative digital banking software platform, announced it has closed $50 million in its latest Series C financing round led by Riverwood Capital.

This funding will let the company further grow its investments in technology, expand the product portfolio and achieve global reach to support the banking industry in its digital transformation.

In a world that’s becoming digital, Technisys is providing challenger and established banks with a highly scalable and flexible software platform that allows its customers to bring positive, smart and compelling experiences to their increasingly demanding digital consumers.

Furthermore, the capital will enhance the company’s capabilities across the United States, Canada and Latin America, as well as to enter new markets such as Europe and increase investments in the company’s market leading Cyberbank Digital and Cyberbank Core platforms. Cyberbank Digital offers a cloud-ready, Open API, highly configurable and consistently superior customer experience layer across every mode of interaction: mobile, web, kiosk and even conversational with Alexa and Google Assistant. Cyberbank Core, the platform designed for digitally native banks, offers a cloud-ready, Open API next generation core banking solution built to match the speed, configurability and security of the most sophisticated financial institution customers globally. Both platforms leverage machine learning and other AI technologies, allowing banks and fintech companies to provide smarter experiences to their customers without heavy investments.

“Technisys was purpose-built to help our financial institution customers adapt, innovate and differentiate. Today, our solutions are live in 15 countries with over 50 customers, including Brightside by ATB, HSBC, Banco Itaú, Banco Falabella, Banco Macro, Banco Original, Davivienda, Diners Club and Veloe by Elopar. We are humbled by the trust our customers place in us, and excited by the massive global opportunity ahead to continually provide the building blocks necessary to win in this rapidly changing market,” said Miguel Santos, CEO and founder of Technisys. “Banks will need to differentiate through their customer experience, offering a holistic service that is device agnostic, achieving the best time-to-market when launching new services and anticipating their customer needs,” added Santos.

“We have followed the Technisys journey for several years and are impressed with the software platform the company has built to help global financial institutions offer digitally native financial products,” said Francisco Alvarez Demalde, co-founding partner and managing partner of Riverwood Capital. In addition, highlights Alex Porto, vice president of Riverwood Capital and Technisys board member, “We are very excited to back and support this management team on their mission to rethink digital banking.” Riverwood joins existing investors Alta Ventures, Kaszek Ventures, Oria Capital and Endeavor Catalyst.

Overall, this investment will allow the company to continue its objectives to create winning digital banking experiences with just a few clicks. Technisys’ full-stack digital banking solution constitutes a powerful launching platform for full digital banks and will be fundamental for established banks to effectively transform, leveraging the ecosystem while allowing them to differentiate, empowering innovators to create new digital banking experiences in record time.

Source: Company Press Release