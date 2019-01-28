Electronic payment and banking solutions provider ACI Worldwide has collaborated with IT services firm T-Systems and Hungarian processor Takarékinfo to provide real-time payments services for Hungarian banks.

As part of the deal, T-Systems and Takarékinfo will use ACI’s Universal Payments (UP) portfolio of solutions to allow 17 Hungarian banks to offer real-time payments services.

ACI Worldwide real-time payments head Craig Ramsey said: “Financial institutions in Central and Eastern Europe are used to relying on ACI to provide innovative payments processing. Through our new collaboration with T-Systems and Takarékinfo, we will bring Hungarian real-time payments to a large customer base in the country.

“Our proven solutions ensure that financial institutions can take advantage of the new opportunities that open banking and real-time payments present, while also ensuring the highest levels of privacy, data protection, and fraud protection for their clients.”

ACI’s UP Immediate Payments solution will allow Hungarian banks to connect to the country’s domestic real-time payments scheme, which is slated to launch in June 2019.

The UP Immediate Payments provides a complete range of capabilities for processing real-time payments such as origination, processing, clearing and settlement, fraud detection and connectivity on a single platform.

With the support of UP Immediate Payments solution, the banks can offer real-time balance round the clock to all customers across all banking channels.

The ACI solution will also enable banks to manage their card, non-card, digital, real-time and any-to-any payments at scale, enabling to enhance their payments innovation strategy.

Takarékinfo CIO Zoltan Kozma said: “The launch of a real-time scheme in Hungary means banks will be able to offer their customers new and innovative services; we are proud to support Hungary’s financial institutions with their digital transformation projects.”

ACI provides electronic payments for over 5,100 organizations across the globe. Its UP platform enables real-time and any-to-any electronic payments for financial institutions, intermediaries, merchants and billers.

The firm supports major financial institutions and intermediaries, as well as multiple global merchants to execute $14 trillion each day in payments and securities.