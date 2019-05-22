Secure financial messaging services provider Swift has collaborated with a group of banks to trial instant gpi cross-border payments in Europe via Target Instant Payments Settlement (TIPS) platform.

Swift, along with the European Central Bank (ECB), has launched the current initiative to expand instant cross-border payments in the European market by enabling gpi in the TIPS system.

The institutions involved in the European pilot comprise of Banque Internationale à Luxembourg, BBVA, Deutsche Bank, Natixis, Santander and UniCredit

Swift global payments innovation (Swift gpi) is said to enhance the customer experience in cross-border payments by increasing their speed, transparency and end-to-end tracking.

The new gpi standard is used to send hundreds of thousands of cross-border payments every day, totalling more than $300bn (£235bn).

SWIFT gpi, which enables corporates to secure an enhanced payments service, has various features such as faster and same day use of funds within the time zone of the receiving gpi member, transparency of fees, end-to-end payments tracking and remittance information transferred unaltered.

Banks will carry the cross-border legs of the payments, which will be later settled through TIPS, enabling instant crediting of accounts at beneficiary banks across Europe.

ECB market infrastructures and payments deputy director general Mehdi Manaa said: “The support of the ECB to this initiative is in line with our strategic objective of ensuring that our TARGET Services keep pace with the evolving needs and requests of banks in the payment landscape.”

In 2018, Swift also successfully trialled the similar arrangement with Australia’s domestic instant payment system called New Payments Platform (NPP) and a group of banks from Australia, China, Singapore and Thailand.

According to Swift, the trial successfully showed that by enabling gpi in real-time domestic systems, cross-border payments can be effected almost instantly even when they involve domestic settlement and non-gpi banks.

Swift EMEA and Asia Pacific chief executive Alain Raes said: “This trial is another critical step in extending the reach and utility of our cross-border instant payments service. By linking SWIFT gpi and TIPS, our customers will be able to leverage their existing investments to deliver a superior service to their clients.”