Sterling Trading Tech (STT) and Voyager Digital (Canada) through its subsidiary, Voyager Digital have engaged in a strategic partnership to offer digital asset trading capabilities to institutional and retail traders through the STT platforms.

Sterling will offer clients the ability to trade a full array of crypto currencies using its end-to-end platforms with access to Voyager’s best-in-class crypto execution services and the aggregation of all crypto exchange data feeds. Sterling and Voyager are actively integrating the systems with a target launch planned for Q3 2019.

Andrew Actman, Director of Business Development at Sterling Trading Tech, commented, “With this partnership, we are thrilled to deliver sophisticated digital asset trading capabilities to the traders on our platforms. We’ve had a growing number of requests to have the ability to trade digital assets and this exciting partnership with Voyager will bring that to fruition.”

Voyager expanded its institutional trading capabilities in the Fall of 2018 when it launched Voyager Institutional, offering investors execution and data through its institutional-grade open architecture platform. Steve Ehrlich, Voyager Co-Founder and CEO, added, “Demand continues to rise for digital assets and there is a clear desire by institutions to participate in and offer their clients access to this emerging asset class without the significant resources, costs, and time that would be required to develop an in-house solution. We are delighted to roll out our highly efficient and state-of-art infrastructure with such a top tier trading platform. Sterling Trading Tech will be able to offer crypto trading to their clients while maintaining their existing user interfaces.”

As the demand for customizable all-in-one solutions continues to grow, integrated solution offerings typically mean both a time and money saver for clients. This partnership enables traders on the Sterling Trading Tech platform to benefit from seamless execution services and the proprietary market data stream that aggregates data from all major crypto exchanges.

Sterling’s professional trading platforms are available to the global professional trading community for equities, options and futures, and currently touch 5% of the daily US equity volume. STT products are used in over 30 countries to trade international financial markets around the world.

Source: Company Press Release