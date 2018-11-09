Standard Chartered is launching new secure instant messaging and file-sharing features on mobile, tablet and laptop to improve interactivity for private and priority banking clients.

Private and Priority Banking clients will now be able to interact with their Private Bankers and Relationship Managers to share banking-related and personal information securely within the Bank’s mobile applications, while viewing their portfolios and the Bank’s market insights, as and when it suits them.

These new capabilities will change and improve how we collaborate and engage with our Private Banking and Priority Banking clients. With secure instant messaging, they can now start up a chat while on the go to discuss their banking and investment decisions.

Clients will also be able to do video and voice calls and conferences with their Private Bankers and Relationship Managers, and invite additional Investment Advisors or Specialists as needed.

There is also a real-time file sharing feature for Standard Chartered’s investment publications and outlook notes, with insights customised to a client’s portfolio. This also allows for mark ups and annotations which both the Bank and client can view simultaneously, better enabling clear, concise, and more interactive communications.

Private and Priority Banking clients will be able to access the new features via the applications Standard Chartered Private Bank and Standard Chartered Mobile (“Click2RM”), respectively.

Today, half of our Priority Banking clients use our digital channels, and close to 40% of our Private Banking clients are managing their banking needs via mobile. We expect these numbers to increase as we continue to introduce new features to bring greater ease and convenience for our clients to bank with us, such as the ability to conduct transactions or send instructions to place trades via chat.

Standard Chartered private banking and wealth management global head Didier von Daeniken said: “We are delighted to launch these features to bring greater convenience and enhanced services to our clients. Enhancing our digital client experience will help to bring the Private Bank closer to our clients while ensuring that we do not compromise on data privacy especially in today’s rapidly evolving digital world.

“Our new capabilities will empower clients to stay connected while on the go, and allow Private Bankers to respond to client needs faster and more efficiently.”

Standard Chartered retail products and segments global head Fernando Morillo said: “This partnership is a great example of how collaborating with external partners and across the Bank is helping us take action on what matters most to our clients. They want easier and faster transactions and to connect with us when it best suits them. Designed to be simple and intuitive, ‘Click2RM’ is secure, seamless and convenient – redefining the way we connect.”

For Private Banking clients, these features will be rolled out in Singapore, Hong Kong and the United Kingdom in Q1 2019. The Priority Banking ‘Click2RM’ application will be available to Priority clients in the UAE and Hong Kong from early 2019 and additional markets will follow.

The Bank will showcase this solution during the Singapore Fintech Festival in November 2018.

