Fintech firm Square has introduced in-app payments software development kit (SDK), which allows developers and sellers to process payments with Square in their consumer-facing mobile apps.

Square will handle the complexity of payments through SDK, enabling developers to provide better service for the buyers.

Through using few lines of codes, d evelopers can professionally produce a fully PCI compliant and secure Square-powered payments flow in their Android or iOS apps.

The in-app payments SDK is available on iOS, Android and Flutter in the US, Canada, UK, Australia, and Japan.

The in-app payments SDK offer customizable payments flow, which is compatible with major payment types.

Square’s SDK is said to provide an interactive user experience for buyers when they enter their credit card information, enabling to prevent errors and provide better checkout experience.

It allows buyers to pay with their credit or debit cards, digital wallets such as Apple Pay and Google Pay, as well as save credit card information for future purchases.

The SDK enables to create Square’s omnichannel payments platform to offer an end-to-end payments experience across in-person, web, and mobile app transactions.

Through using one platform for payments, developers and sellers can minimize the complexity, security, and compliance of managing payments across channels.

Square’s SDK serves as a single and unified system for sellers to support back-office reporting activities and view buyers’ behavior for easier customer service and loyalty

PepperHQ is carrying out beta-testing with in-app payments SDK. PepperHQ offers customized, merchant-branded mobile apps for hospitality companies seeking mobile payments and order ahead solutions.

PepperHQ, along with Square, offers seamless integration of ordering and payment in to a merchant’s systems and operations.

Square developer leader Carl Perry said: “With the introduction of in-app mobile payments to the Square platform, developers now have a complete, omnichannel payments solution for all their payment needs.

“From software to hardware to services, Square offers a complete payments experience all in one cohesive open platform. Even better, developers and sellers can manage all their payments across in-store, mobile and online all in one place.”