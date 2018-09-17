Six Payment Services has announced the new version of Saferpay that allows in-app mobile payment, integrated in to the cruise or ferry company’s own app.

The new service will allow passengers to book an excursion and pay for additional services whilst on board, all within the same app, said Six Payment Services.

With this solution, SIX Payment Services is targeting the particular needs of the cruise and ferry industry which are considered to have been struggled with the efficiency of on-board payments.

The payments firm said that the embedded Saferpay service has been streamlined and can enhance the passengers’ overall experiences with seamless and secure completion of their orders.

When a passenger books a trip, he or she can store their card information and complete the pre-authorisation via the app prior to embarkation.

With this service, customers and cruise companies can be relieved from the cumbersome administration of credit card authorisations and allows for a speedy on-boarding and entertainment process. All major cards and currencies can be accepted.

SIX Payment Services head merchant services Roger Niederer said: “We are very proud to launch our unique payment solution for the cruise and ferry industry. On-board payment is a challenge for any cruise or ferry operator especially when the aim is to make sure passengers’ check-in and checkout experience is equally as smooth as the services on board.

“Operators benefit from the vast experience of SIX Payment Services through a streamlined operational process, saving personnel time and cost. And for passengers, we provide the smoothest customer journey available in the industry.”

The company claims that the Saferpay is a customized and flexible e-commerce solution that can help cruise and ferry industry to provide a convenient, smooth and secure online payment service. Currently, this service is being offered in the European market and it will soon be available in the US.

Earlier this year, Worldline has signed an agreement to acquire SIX Payment Services (SPS) in a deal valued at around €2.3bn.