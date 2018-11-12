SIX FinTech Ventures, the corporate venture fund of SIX, has invested in two fintech startups, Vestr and Shift Cryptosecurity.

SIX is investing in two early stage startups, Vestr and Shift Cryptosecurity, with an aim to revolutionize the Swiss Financial Centre.

SIX FinTech Venture intends to provide advanced technologies, business models and solutions to the Swiss Financial Center to help meet customer expectations.

The venture is involved in investing scalable startups, which have the potential to flourish as established companies and better serve Swiss Financial Ecosystem. It will invest in all relevant financial industry segments.

SIX FinTech Ventures head Andreas Iten said: “Our investment focus covers all relevant financial industry segments and emerging technologies, which will propel the actors in the Swiss Financial Centre to the forefront of FinTech.

“As a neutral corporate FinTech Investor with close connections to Swiss and global financial institutions, we have the tools and resources needed to support ambitious entrepreneurs and their unicorns to be.

Vestr is said to facilitate the creation and life-cycle management of actively managed certificates, a cost-effective alternative to investment funds.

The company is working with tier-one banks to advance the business. It will help portfolio managers to create an AMC from multiple global financial instruments.

Shift Cryptosecurity, which was established as a spinoff of the ETH Zurich university, is working to become a premier crypto engineering firm through developing hardware and software based security solutions for cryptocurrencies and blockchains.

With customers in more than 100 countries, Shift Cryptosecurity is serving both individuals and businesses with its BitBox product.

Vestr CEO Rico Blaser said: “As a highly innovative and greatly respected independent operator and developer of infrastructure to the financial services industry, SIX Group is an ideal partner for our ambitious plans to revolutionize investment products.”

Shift Cryptosecurity CEO and co-founder Douglas Bakkum said: Not long ago we were a crypto start-up in the SIX-backed accelerator F10, today we welcome SIX Group as an important investor.”