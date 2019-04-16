Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SAMG) (the "Company") today announced that Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC ("Silvercrest") has entered into a purchase agreement to acquire substantially all of the assets of Cortina Asset Management, LLC ("Cortina"), an independent asset management firm based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, managing $1.7 billion in small cap growth equity strategies.

Founded in 2004 by a highly regarded team of investment professionals, Cortina’s disciplined investment philosophy and process is unique to the marketplace, achieving highly successful results throughout market cycles. The Cortina Small Cap Growth and SMID Growth Strategies employ a “thematic based” approach to investing in vibrant and innovative growth companies. The Cortina Small Cap Opportunity Strategy utilizes a “franchise company” framework to capture established industry leaders with strong and growing cash flows.

“We have long sought the right partner to establish an innovative and high-caliber growth equity capability at the firm,” said Richard R. Hough III, Chairman and CEO of Silvercrest. “Silvercrest seeks to combine strong intellectual capital within a supportive partnership culture to benefit institutional and individual investors alike. We found terrific professionals at Cortina who are committed to their investment craft, to each other and to our partnership. We are excited to support their special talent and to further support and enhance their strategies in the marketplace, setting the stage for our next phase of growth.”

“In Silvercrest, we found a client-driven firm that acts and thinks just like us,” said John Potter, a Founding Principal of Cortina. “Solidifying our boutique investment management practice for our clients is our singular focus. We are delighted that we will invest, trade and service client assets in the same manner as we have since 2004. With Silvercrest, our investment team will enjoy deeper research resources and greater scale. As important, our employee-owner culture will seamlessly meld with the Silvercrest partnership model that works tirelessly for and with clients.”

Silvercrest was advised by Raymond James | Silver Lane and the law firm of K&L Gates LLP. Cortina was advised by Park Sutton Advisors and the law firm of Quarles & Brady LLP.

Source: Company Press Release