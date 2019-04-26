Shopify is launching a new retail hardware collection, including three devices: The Shopify Tap & Chip Reader, Dock, and Retail Stand to revolutionize in-person shopping for the world’s fastest-growing brands and their customers.

Our new retail hardware is designed from the ground up with merchants and customers in mind, to deliver an unmatched shopping experience. With years of experience building point-of-sale (POS) tools for brands that want to extend their online success to offline sales, this is just the latest way we’re helping merchants make commerce better.

Our Tap & Chip Reader combines all your payment needs in a sleek new design, created by our team to enhance the style, feel, and how intuitive it is for customers. In-store shoppers can pay quickly and securely, by tapping their payment-enabled phone or inserting their debit or credit card. With millions of contactless cards being issued to customers this year, the Reader helps merchants prepare for this shift to tap-enabled payments. The Tap & Chip Reader also connects seamlessly to Shopify POS, our proven software for selling in person, which offers multi-channel inventory management, secure payments, and a consolidated backend that connects directly with your online store.

Along with the Tap & Chip Reader, we’re launching two new accessories that transform the retail countertop experience. The Tap & Chip Reader Dock is designed to hold and charge the Reader, keeping your checkout area clutter-free and powered up. You can connect the Reader with the Dock for a traditional countertop checkout, or easily detach it to serve customers throughout your store. Our Retail Stand gives merchants similar flexibility: it lives on the counter next to your Reader Dock for a more traditional checkout, but you can easily undock your tablet to walk around the store and give your customers a more personal experience. The Stand tilts for more transparent customer service, and extends power and connectivity to make sure your Shopify POS tablet stays charged up and ready to go.

Shopify helped usher in a new era of digitally native brands and category leaders, and now we’re helping them pioneer a better retail experience with the most flexible and seamless in-person selling solution available.

The Shopify Tap & Chip Reader, Dock and Retail Stand are available in the U.S. at launch.

Source: Company Press Release