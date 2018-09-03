SecurityMetrics said that it has incorporated the newly released PCI Data Security Essentials Evaluation Tool for small merchants from the Payment Card Industry Security Standards Council (PCI SCC) into the SecurityMetrics FastPass.

Small businesses face data security threats every day, but often lack the resources and technical knowledge needed to adequately focus security efforts. They may spend time on the more complicated PCI Data Security Standard requirements, while ignoring foundational security practices that will better protect data and prevent data breaches.

The Data Security Essentials Evaluation Tool includes 15 new categories from the PCI Council—based on payment acceptance methods—which will help smaller merchants simplify their compliance process and get the most benefit from their efforts.

PCI Security Standards Council chief technology officer Troy Leach said: “This new evaluation tool provides small businesses with awareness of the most common, critical risks for their environments and the proper resources to address potential threats.”

By incorporating the Data Security Essentials Evaluation into SecurityMetrics FastPass, SecurityMetrics has provided merchants with a user-friendly scoping tool that guides them into the best category for their compliance needs.

Whether a merchant needs to complete one of the standard PCI DSS questionnaires, or complete an alternative Data Security Essentials Evaluation Form, SecurityMetrics FastPass helps simplify merchant compliance requirements.

SecurityMetrics product management director Robert Reid said: “We’re excited for the PCI Council’s new payment security tool—DSE.

“When combined with the personalized scoping accuracy of SecurityMetrics FastPass, it extends the simplicity of discovering the most accurate path for securing a merchant’s credit card environment. All of this is incorporated in our simple, easy-to-use online tool.”

SecurityMetrics technology VP John Bartholomew said: “We know that PCI compliance can be complex, particularly for small merchants.

“To focus merchant efforts in this way helps everyone get maximum benefit with a more realistic effort. This is a fantastic approach to security!”

Source: Company Press Release.