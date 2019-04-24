Secure Trading and acquiring.com, the merchants services arm of Secure Trading Group, have been chosen by money remittance business A&B General to supply flexible payment gateway and acquiring services to their rapidly growing list of merchants.

A&B specialise in providing services relating to fund transferral to Asia, and are now also supplying payment account solutions to clients who need an account for funds to be deposited into, for example credit and debit card processing funds.

Secure Trading and acquiring.com were chosen for their capacity to provide flexible payment solutions with highly-developed international functionality, and for their deep vertical expertise within the money remittance sector.

Secure Trading/acquiring.com have a dedicated money remittance team with a number of years’ experience powering the payments of ambitious companies in an ever-changing market. With an existing relationship with A&B General as a remittance merchant, ST Group were deemed as the most reliable, nimble and cost-effective solution for this extended partnership.

“We have developed a brand new, easy-to-use payment account solution for money remittance businesses to receive funds into from their card processing,” Chakree Chankana, CEO of A&B General said. “Secure Trading have the customer’s requirements and convenience at the heart of all of their solutions, so they were the obvious choice to facilitate our business development.”

“As a business we are doing some fantastic work for a number of merchants in the money remittance sector,” Craig Brightly, Head of Sales at Secure Trading said. “With internationality one of the key pillars of the company’s approach to payments, ambitious companies like A&B are perfectly suited to our strengths.”

Ryan Cachia, MD of acquiring.com added, “Transacting in over 100 currencies and settling in 14 makes acquiring.com a powerful payments provider for remittance companies. Twinned with Secure Trading’s payment gateway, we are able to create a seamless payments system simplifies and streamlines the payment landscape for merchants, as they have a single point of contact for all of their payment needs.”

