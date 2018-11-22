Denmark-based fintech specialist Saxo Bank has introduced new SaxoInvestor platform, as part of its efforts to better serve its investors.

SaxoInvestor platform will enable investor segment to develop long-term portfolios across stocks, bonds, mutual funds, ETFs and SaxoSelect portfolios.

The bank will initially the new platform in Denmark, and plans are underway for international launch in the first quarter of 2019.

SaxoInvestor will be an integral part of the group’s white label, and is based on the same technology similar to other platforms such as SaxoTraderGO and SaxoTraderPRO.

The platform, which provides access to cash products solely, has a new feature known as investment theme.

The themes cover various long term investment trends, including robotics, electrical vehicles, ESG, and cyber security.

The investment themes section provides investors with a curated list of relevant stocks, mutual funds and ETFs, which offer best knowledge on the long term trend.

Saxo Bank CEO and founder Kim Fournais said: “The opportunities for investors have for too long been constrained by limited access to international stocks, high and opaque prices and outdated technology.

“With SaxoInvestor, we make it much simpler to build a diversified portfolio across markets and offer high quality inspiration on the major investment themes that shape the future of this world.”

“The investor segment is among the fastest growing. And by leveraging our state-of-the-art technology and access to global capital markets, we deliver a product perfectly tailored to the investor with a longer investment horizon.”

In April this year, Saxo Bank introduced professional grade trading platform for active traders and institutional clients.

SaxoTraderPRO is a new multi-screen trading platform developed to replace the current SaxoTrader platform and serve a range of retail traders and investors.

The trading platform, which can be configured across workstations, supports up to six screens on Windows and Mac.

SaxoTraderPRO features advanced tools to manage and execute orders, as well as analyze market data. It helps to place and manage orders in relation to the level two order book in real time.