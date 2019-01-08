Sanlam UK, a subsidiary of international financial services group Sanlam, has acquired chartered financial planning business Astute Wealth Management for an undisclosed sum.

Based in Preston of UK, Astute Wealth Management provides financial planning services to clients across the North West of the country.

The company also offers family office service for individuals with more complex financial requirements.

Astute Wealth Management managing director Andy McLaughlin said: “From the outset we were impressed by Sanlam’s ambition, drive and core values. It’s becoming rare to find a wealth management firm that takes the time to get to know its clients and their financial needs, but this is core to Sanlam’s approach.”

Astute provides various financial planning services, including retirement, estate, investment, insurance, tax, money and lifestyle.

As part of retirement service, the company offers qualified-retirement plans, social security, and personal savings and investment plans to the customers.

Proper estate management will help individual to manage affairs during lifetime and control the distribution of wealth after death.

A better insurance strategy will help protect family from the financial consequences, and strategy can comprise of personal insurance, liability insurance, and life insurance.

The firm will also help clients better understand tax strategies and manage tax bills, enabling to enhance financial efforts.

Sanlam UK’s wealth division CEO John White said: “Like Sanlam, Astute Wealth Management is committed to providing a great service and ultimately meeting the long-term financial goals of its clients.

“We were very impressed by the client-centric culture Andy and Jean have nurtured within the business and as such, we believe Astute is a good cultural fit with our wider business.”

Sanlam provides various services to its customers, including pensions, mortgages, financial planning, family protection, inheritance tax planning, investment management and private office.

Sanlam also offers different solutions, including investment solutions, pensions and retirement, commercial property and income solutions.

The company provides investment solutions to different clients ranging from individuals to large families with assets held in a variety of structures, including pensions and trusts.