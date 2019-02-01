RiverPay, an integrated payments and marketing platform to connect Chinese consumers with overseas merchants and the authorized payment service provider of AliPay and WeChat Pay, announced the strategic partnership with UnionPay International in North America, which enables RiverPay to add UnionPay QR code payment to its existing payment portfolio.

From the partnership, RiverPay is now able to offer all major mobile payment options favored by Chinese consumers to all its merchants for them to better seize the huge purchase potential of outbound Chinese consumer market.

As the unified mobile payment portal of China’s banking industry, UnionPay mobile application has expanded aggressively and hit the milestone of 120 million users in January 2019. With the latest integration of UnionPay QR Code payment onto RiverPay’s instore POS machines and online platforms, merchants can accept payment from consumers through simply scanning QR codes generated on UnionPay application.

“RiverPay is very proud to be UnionPay International’s partner in North America and thus become one of the first providers in the region to integrate all mainstream payment tools preferred by Chinese consumers,” said Ryan Zheng, Co-founder and CEO of RiverPay.

“By introducing UnionPay application’s QR code payment, RiverPay is now in a better position to fulfill the mission of enhancing Chinese consumers’ overseas shopping experience and bringing Chinese purchasing power to our large base of global merchants.”

UnionPay International will launch a series of promotion campaigns in North America starting from February for business expansion and merchant relationship strengthening. Consumers using the UnionPay mobile application will enjoy various discounts when making payments.

UnionPay International will also offer very competitive transaction rate for merchants who accept UnionPay QR code payment.

RiverPay is an integrated payments and marketing platform to connect Chinese consumers with overseas merchants. As an authorized payment service provider of Alipay and WeChat Pay, RiverPay offers both technology solutions and settlement services to allow Chinese consumers to pay in CNY and merchants to receive USD, CAD, GBP, EUR, and more. RiverPay currently serves over 12,000 merchants across North America and Europe, including Saks Fifth Avenue, HBC, Selfridges, Holt Renfrew, Harry Rosen, Dilawri, Prada, Tiffany and Co, De Beers and MaxMara.

Source: Company Press Release