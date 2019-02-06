REPAY Realtime Electronic Payments has officially launched Instant Funding, a new and innovative service to send funds directly to eligible Visa debit and prepaid cards via electronic transactions enabled by Visa Direct.

REPAY is the premier payment technology provider for the consumer lending and healthcare spaces, offering the most advanced and secure omnichannel payment services on the market. The addition of Instant Funding strategically complements REPAY’s current product suite as businesses will now be able to seamlessly accept payments and disburse funds to customers from a single user interface 24/7/365.

With REPAY Instant Funding, lenders can say goodbye to issuing outdated checks and submitting slow ACH transactions, which means consumers will no longer have to wait days for funds to become available. Instant Funding transactions are processed in real-time[2] via Visa Direct, Visa’s real-time push payments platform, which reverses a normal transaction, “pushing” the funds to an eligible Visa debit or prepaid card.

“At REPAY, we use our technology to remove the friction and processing delays often associated with payments and traditional fund disbursements,” said Chris Arnette, VP of Product Management at REPAY. “Instant Funding will enable our clients to gain efficiencies and to provide a more customer-friendly experience. In today’s fast-paced world, it’s all about immediate gratification – and that’s what Instant Funding can provide.”

Instant Funding offers an incredible opportunity for REPAY’s merchants to differentiate themselves in the marketplace by delivering quick, convenient and secure funding experiences to their customers. Merchants who use Instant Funding will have access to REPAY’s dedicated implementation services, premier customer service, and professional risk management resources.

“With push payments representing nearly a $10 trillion opportunity, REPAY strategically identified the need to offer our Instant Funding product. We have invested in state-of-the-art technology to deliver a first-class, convenient funding experience in a highly secure environment while providing our merchants with access to real-time data insights,” said Shaler Alias, President of REPAY.

“We are excited to be working with REPAY to deliver a payment solution that helps businesses run more efficiently,” said Cecilia Frew Senior Vice President, North America Push Payments, Visa. “Visa Direct helps meet the demand for fast, convenient and secure access to funds that allows businesses to operate and interact with customers seamlessly.”

The launch of Instant Funding comes at a time of immense growth and opportunity for REPAY. In January, Thunder Bridge Acquisition, Ltd. (NASDAQ: TBRG) and REPAY, announced that Thunder Bridge (“Thunder Bridge”) a special purpose acquisition company, will acquire REPAY and the combined company will continue as a publicly-listed company. Completion of the transactions is subject to approval by the stockholders of Thunder Bridge and certain other conditions. The transactions are expected to close in the second quarter of 2019.

Source: Company Press Release