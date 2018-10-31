REBEL Tecnologia e Correspondente Bancário, a Brazilian fintech startup focused on facilitating online credit for the middle class, has raised $4m through a Series A investment round.

The round was led by XP Asset Management, an affiliate of XP Group, Point Break Capital, and existing investors monashees+ and JMalucelli, with additional participation from new and existing investors.

This financing will allow REBEL to further invest in its proprietary technology platform and product development, as well as to grow its customer base and loan book.

REBEL CEO Rafael Pereira said: “REBEL has developed a significant position in the rapidly growing fintech industry in Brazil through its leading analytics and technology platform, differentiated financial products and its focus on meeting the needs of the middle-class consumer.”

REBEL executive chairman Daniel Shteyn said: “We are honored by the trust shown us by our enthusiastic customers and the support provided by our roster of smart-money investors.”

XP Asset Management portfolio manager and partner André Masetti said: “Investing in venture capital is within our investment scope and disruption is in our DNA. Having said that, we saw REBEL as one of the best positioned companies and most prepared management team within the evolving fintech industry in Brazil.”

