PPRO, the leading global e-payments specialist, has partnered with HighRadius, a fintech enterprise software-as-a-service company, specialising in automating the order-to-cash and treasury management processes, to offer merchant clients a faster and easier way, and more options, to accept payments from their buyers.

The integrated offering from HighRadius and PPRO allows for the discovery and support of local payments in key markets.

By combining the HighRadius Integrated Receivables platform with PPRO’s wide array of local payment methods (LPMs), clients receive a completely seamless experience that matches the growing diversity in payment preferences globally.

“We are excited to partner with such an innovative company. HighRadius has developed a great range of B2B solutions and we are proud to be able to provide their merchants with local payment connections from around the world,” said Steve Villegas,vice president of partner management at PPRO. “Together we will offer a unique value proposition to a market that continues to grow and is looking for innovation from its business partners.”

The integrated solution simplifies B2B payments, while also making the process faster and more accurate. Launched throughout the European region, this partnership will broaden the number of payment options available to HighRadius clients, giving businesses access to various LPMs, including Entercash (AT, DE, FI, SE), Giropay, iDEAL, P24, Sofort, Trustly, SEPA, and Bancontact.

These non-traditional local payment methods help facilitate the changing, global payment environment. HighRadius customers can now experience the simplicity, convenience, and choice of LPMs.

“As a part of our global expansion and offering of our Integrated receivables platform, we are embracing newer payment methods as they are becoming more relevant to the B2B world,” said Sayid Shabeer, chief product officer, at HighRadius. “We believe with PPRO we will be able to provide a variety of Local Payment Methods to our clients and keep bringing new efficiencies to transactions”

HighRadius is a Fintech enterprise Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company which leverages Artificial Intelligence-based Autonomous Systems to help companies automate Accounts Receivable and Treasury processes.

The HighRadius Integrated Receivables platform reduces cycle times in your order-to-cash process through automation of receivables and payments processes across credit, electronic billing and payment processing, cash application, deductions and collections.

