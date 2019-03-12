China-based Pintec Technology Holdings has acquired Australian credit risk related software and services provider InfraRisk for an undisclosed sum.

Pintec will use InfraRisk to further optimize its capability to serve financial institutions through its SaaS Plus model, as well as explore new market opportunities in developed countries.

InfraRisk founder and CEO Nicholas Davies said: “Pintec has world-leading digital lending technologies, best risk management practice and mature product operation experience, which is complementary to InfraRisk’s leading credit risk management system.”

Based in Melbourne, InfraRisk provides services to the financial institutions in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Asia and the Middle East.

With commercial and retail origination systems, the company has been offering long-term services to multiple banks and financial institutions including four major banks in Australia and Toyota Finance.

Pintec will continue the current management of the acquired firm after completion of the deal. Nicholas Davies will continue to act as founder and CEO of InfraRisk, while Victor Li as co-founder.

InfraRisk will continue its independent operations under the same brand, said Pintec.

Pintec founder and CEO William Wei said: “With rich experience in providing products and services for financial institutions and a well-established reputation and brand, InfraRisk will become a strong support for Pintec’s overseas business expansion.

“In the future, Pintec and InfraRisk will jointly develop new products and explore new markets to serve more financial institutions.”

Pintec is an independent technology platform that provides various services, including consulting services, SaaS technology services and other value-added services.

Pintec provides various financial services for institutional partners, including point-of-sale financing solutions, personal installment loan solutions, business installment loan solutions, wealth management solutions and insurance solutions.

The firm has worked with multiple business partners and financial partners, including Xiaomi, Qunar, Ctrip, China Telecom BestPay, Minsheng Securities, Orient Securities, Yunnan Trust, Guoyuan Securities and Fullerton Financial Holdings.

To serve Southeast Asian market, Pintech formed two joint ventures such as Avatec.ai and PIVOT Fintech. Avatec.ai offers credit assessment services and solutions, while PIVOT Fintech provides robo-advisory services.