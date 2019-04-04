Pagaya, a global financial technology company using artificial intelligence (AI) to reshape asset management, has announced a $25m Series C funding round.

Oak HC/FT led the round with participation from Pagaya’s seed investor Viola Ventures, Clal Insurance Ltd., GF Investments, Harvey Golub (Pagaya board member and former Chairman and CEO of American Express), and Siam Commercial Bank (through its Digital Ventures arm)

The funding comes on the heels of Pagaya creating the first-ever $100 million consumer credit asset-backed security (ABS) fully managed by AI, which the company announced in February.

In the three years since launch, Pagaya has grown to manage $450 million for banks, insurance companies, pensions funds, asset managers and sovereign wealth funds all looking to find new sources of attractive risk-adjusted returns and capitalize on the efficacy and efficiency of Pagaya’s AI.

“We’re thrilled to have the continued support of our investors,” said Gal Krubiner, Pagaya’s CEO and co-founder. “We are seeing the amazing potential of AI to disrupt asset management and this capital will accelerate our effort.”

Pagaya’s asset management team of 30 data scientists and AI specialists uses proprietary machine learning techniques to conduct the most comprehensive bottom-up analysis and risk management of assets.

The company analyzes hundreds of millions of data points and captures economic and market data to perform asset underwriting and better risk assessment compared to what traditional asset management firms can achieve. As a result, Pagaya generates a competitive investment edge for institutional investors.

“We’ve seen first-hand what the Pagaya team can accomplish,” said Dan Petrozzo, Venture Partner at Oak HC/FT, former Partner and Global Head of Investment Management Technology at Goldman Sachs, and former Chief Information Officer of Fidelity Investments. “Institutions looking for stable investment solutions with higher returns will continue to turn to Pagaya as there is just no one else creating comparable opportunities.”

The company will use the investment to develop its technology further and pursue new asset classes, such as real estate and other fixed-income assets like auto loans, mortgages and corporate credit.

Pagaya is a financial technology company reshaping asset management using machine learning and big data analytics to manage institutional money. With a focus on fixed income and alternative credit, Pagaya offers a variety of discretionary funds to institutional investors, including pension funds, insurance companies and banks.

Pagaya’s unique technology platform, Pagaya Pulse, runs on a suite of artificial intelligence technologies and state-of-the-art algorithms to deliver a high and scalable performance edge consistently. Founded in 2016 by seasoned finance and technology professionals, Pagaya has offices in New York and Tel Aviv.

Source: Company Press Release