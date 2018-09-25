ION’s Openlink has launched Openlink v17, the latest release of its offerings for commodities trading and risk management (CTRM) and financial trading and risk management (FTRM).

This marks the latest addition to the ION Commodities and ION Treasury portfolios, comprising market-leading solutions for energy companies, commodities-intensive corporations and financial institutions.

New CTRM features of Openlink v17 are driven by the growing global demand for renewable energy, natural gas and bulk commodities like liquefied natural gas (LNG) and oil —and the pressing need to optimize processes and resources across the intricate value chains that underlie such commodities.

Users can expect to perform trading and scheduling functions with renewed efficiency and deeper insights.

Openlink v17 includes significant FTRM enhancements to address the changing nature of payments—including the adoption of industry-wide innovations and standards such as SWIFT gpi for making cross-border payments in increasingly fluid markets.

Users can also expect new workflows for corporate actions and collateral management process automation.

The v17 release further reflects Openlink’s continued investments in data security, an enriched user experience, and overall quality improvements that can make upgrades easier and lower total cost of ownership (TCO) for clients.

Several clients around the world, such as OMV Group of Vienna, Austria, participated in Openlink’s v17 beta program to capture early value from the evolving platform and provide feedback on new functionality.

OMV is producing and marketing oil and gas, innovative energy and high-end petrochemical solutions – in a responsible way. OMV Aktiengesellschaft is one of Austria’s largest listed industrial companies.

OMV Group Business Owner ETRM Roland Bäck said: “OMV optimizes every investment in the infrastructure and technology that underlie our energy trading and risk management operations.

“OMV’s participation in Openlink’s v17 beta program for energy trading operations, and the ongoing exchange of ideas and suggestions between our teams, gives us the early insight and confidence we would require as we consider migrating to an enhanced platform.

“This head start allows us to further improve our day-to-day operations and provides opportunities to exploit major enhancements of the developments across the ETRM footprint leading to increased efficiencies.”

Openlink CEO Rich Grossi said: “Our clients expect their CTRM and FTRM platforms to play a major role in sustaining their competitive advantage and exceeding customers’ expectations. We designed v17 with these changing requirements in mind—so that our clients can position themselves for growth and expansion with any new market demand or regulatory shift.”

Source: Company Press Release