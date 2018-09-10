The Open Banking Implementation Entity (OBIE) has announced the publication of the Open Banking Standards, version 3.

This update builds significantly on the version of the Standards that launched in March 2018, effectively giving account providers who implement them in full, a solution that complies with the EU’s second Payment Services Directive (‘PSD2’).

Whilst previous versions of the Standards covered business and personal current accounts, Version 3 covers all products with payment capabilities (for example, credit cards, pre-paid and e-wallets) in any currency.

OBIE trustee Imran Gulamhuseinwala OBE said: The Open Banking Standards are now not only a driver of significant innovation and competition in the UK but also offer account providers a well-supported route to PSD2 compliance.

“The ability to access a far broader range of customer accounts will greatly enhance the services that firms can build and, ultimately, make it easier for customers to move, manage and make more of their money.

“All of the CMA9 are expected to be live today with the previous version of the Standards. The key now, with this latest version, is to ensure that the Standards are implemented with a high degree of conformance and reliability across the account providers. OBIE will be focused on supporting the banking, credit card, building society and e-money sectors in doing just that, at pace.”

Developed in conjunction with a broad base of stakeholders, from large banks to challenger institutions, FinTech companies and consumer bodies, The Open Banking Standards v 3.0 include the following core components:

Detailed Technical Specifications for all AISP, PISP and CBPII use cases

Security Profiles for Redirect and Decoupled Flows

Customer Experience Guidelines and Checklist

Conformance and Certification

As a PSD2 compliant solution, OBIE believes that Version 3 should, with the caveat that some regulatory requirements are yet to be determined, serve as a platform on which Account Servicing Payment Services Providers (ASPSPs) can apply, with greater confidence, to their National Competent Authorities for an exemption from modified customer interface (enabling credential sharing / ‘screen scraping’ services).

Source: Company Press Release