Northern Trust has launched an outsourced trading capability designed to help asset owners and asset managers register improved overall trading and performance outcomes.

The capability – Integrated Trading Solutions (ITS) – combines Northern Trust’s proven trading experience in equities and fixed income with comprehensive access to global markets, trading venues and liquidity. I

TS enables seamless integration using advanced technology across trade execution, middle office, matching and settlement. The potential benefits to our clients may be reduced costs and reduced risks, while enabling the achievement of Best Execution* obligations.

Northern Trust EMEA & APAC institutional brokerage head Guy Gibson said: “Institutional investors are at a tipping point, faced with unprecedented pressure from multiple sources: the need to invest in technology, support regulation and compliance requirements alongside competitive fee pressures.

“All these factors combine to drive down profitability. Through our newly-launched end-to-end integrated trading capability, we are positioned to deliver an immediate solution to help our clients address these challenges.”

The ITS model presents a bespoke solution for Northern Trust’s clients by bringing together more than 150 years of trading experience, combined with a robust compliance, regulatory and middle office support structure, underpinned by leading technology.

Northern Trust’s institutional equity brokerage is further differentiated as it operates as a broker dealer within the custody bank, accessing liquidity from numerous market sources its clients direct it to, as well as its own significant liquidity pools and executing only on client instruction in a Best Execution model.

Gibson said: “As a custody bank based agency dealer, with access to excellent liquidity, and leading end-to-end operational and technology capabilities, Northern Trust acts as a trusted partner to clients by providing Integrated Trading Solutions.”

Source: Company Press Release