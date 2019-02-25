Nomura, Asia’s global investment bank, has today announced it is investing in a venture established by Brevan Howard, called AIM², which specializes in building Artificial Intelligence-powered solutions for the finance industry.

AIM2 was launched in 2015 to use a combination of data science and machine learning to develop a range of alpha investment strategies.

The Artificial Intelligence specialist is now building trading tools for participants in wholesale financial markets, following collaboration between Nomura and AIM2 that began in 2018.

The new tool uses AI and data science to analyse large sets of high- frequency historical and real-time data, including client flows and market data, to provide quotes and recommendations.

Steve Ashley, Global Head of Wholesale at Nomura, said: “The AIM2 team has a strong combination of data scientists and capital market experts, and has built an industry leading AI engine that we will use across all asset classes to enhance the client experience and increase market share in flow products. This solution will also form part of our plans to accelerate Nomura’s Wholesale digital transformation.”

