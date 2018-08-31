New Wealth and Morningstar Research have partnered to provide unit trust and mutual funds information via New Wealth’s tools and applications to Asian Financial Institutions.

Headquartered in Singapore, New Wealth has developed clear-cut and easy to use sales and advisory tools and applications for both relationship managers and self-directed investors, supporting the effective transformation of local financial institutions across emerging markets.

Morningstar Research, a subsidiary of Morningstar, a leading provider of independent investment research, will provide New Wealth with unit trust and mutual funds information to power its modern solutions for retail banks, asset managers and life insurers.

Morningstar Asia CEO Nick Cheung said: “Morningstar’s mission is to help investors reach their financial goals and combining New Wealth’s innovative tools and applications with our quality data will ultimately enhance the end user’s experience.”

Both New Wealth and Morningstar Research have recognized a strong need for digital platforms to capture investors’ needs with accessible content.

While the financial industry often uses complex jargon, end investors need complex financial information communicated simply to enhance financial knowledge.

New Wealth co-founder and CEO Loïc PITROU said: “Our Wealth tools and applications for end-customers and advisors help financial institutions cater to mobile-first investors, and enhance the discovery and illustration of mutual funds and asset allocations.

“Furthermore, Morningstar helps our clients by offering quality and detailed data and information on unit trusts and mutual funds.”

The ongoing development of wealth management in ASEAN is powered by the growth of digital channels for wealth & asset Management, as well as the leverage on augmented intelligence and robo-advisory technologies to offer better wealth services at a lower cost to the fast growing Asian middle-class.

