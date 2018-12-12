Net Element has launched Netevia Light POS, a mobile payments acceptance software on smart terminals by PAX Technology.

Effective immediately, Netevia Light POS application will come bundled in PAX A920 and A80 smart terminals.

The combination of Netevia Light POS application and PAX Technology’s Android-based interactive smart payment terminals offers a robust and flexible state-of-the-art solution to help merchants seamlessly transact across multiple touch points, providing a convenient way of doing day-by-day operations thru a modern, self-explainable user interface and user experience.

Netevia Light POS application on Smart Terminals by PAX Technology brings all the functions and payment types of a classic POS terminal, packed in a modern more user-friendly application that helps merchants run their business.

Easy setup

All-in-one platform

Fully compliant cloud-based solution

Real-time reporting

Smart inventory management

Tip adjustment

Discounts and loyalty management

Client management

Invoicing

On screen signature

Complete back office solution via Netevia HQ

Existing PAX Technology clients can download the Netevia Light POS application via the smart terminal by PAX Technology without the need for additional hardware and thereafter follow the configuration wizard to get their business up and running. Similarly, Unified Payments clients have effortless access to the Smart Terminals by PAX Technology, empowering them with greater payment capabilities.

As part of Unified Payments’ comprehensive offerings, merchants can take advantage of the Unified Payments cash discount program as well as other innovative programs that help merchants reduce fees and expenses and increase sales.

Net Element integrated payments president Vlad Sadovskiy said: “Mobile payments market is growing rapidly and we are taking advantage of this trend by launching our proprietary software on multiple mobile touch points including PAX Technology smart terminal platform.

“Our robust application and PAX’s powerful hardware will enable business owners to process payments with greater ease and more flexibility than ever before.”

Source: Company Press Release