NBT Bank, a subsidiary of New York-based NBT Bancorp, has selected Fiserv’s Architect single-platform to provide better digital banking services to its customers.

NBT Bank has decided to implement Architect platform to deliver a consistent digital banking experience across online, mobile and tablet devices.

Architect platform includes a software development kit (SDK), which enables financial institutions to differentiate by creating tailored offerings that meet the requirements of target customers.

The platform will help NBT Bank employees to develop and implement new capabilities, in addition to achieving the bank’s commitment of expanding digital service options.

NBT Bank systems development manager and assistant vice president Michael Longo said: “Moving to Architect is a catalyst in our transition from a project management focus to a development focus, because it will empower our team to deliver the best-in-class user experience and functionality our customers have come to expect.”

With Architect platform, the bank is providing its employees required tools to act on customer feedback and carry out more in-house development work.

The platform will also help enhance operational efficiency through increased automation of the bank’s current processes.

Fiserv said that Architect supports the bank’s branch of the future initiative, as customers can try new digital services in-person via the platform.

NBT Bank systems development director and senior vice president James Terry said: “We want to deliver the experience the customer is looking for—whether that is on their own digital device or in person at one of our branches. The goal is to give customers the freedom to bank how they want and create a deeper connection with them as a result.”

NBT Bank provides personal banking, business banking and wealth management services to its customers in six US states, including New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Maine.

Fiserv provides financial services technology to its customers to improve their quality and innovation in payments, processing services, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and insights and optimization.