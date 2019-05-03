NatWest has announced the launch of NatWest Tyl, a new, innovative approach to merchant acquiring, designed to make it easier for customers to run their business.

Alongside straightforward customer on-boarding, simple pricing and next working day settlement, Tyl will provide smart data-led insights to help customers make informed business decisions. Customers will have access to a sophisticated card acquiring capability (in-store and online), as well as tools to help them manage and grow their business and give back to their communities.

The Tyl team have worked collaboratively with SME customers to design and deliver this new proposition. It is currently live with a small number of NatWest customers and will be available to all merchant acquiring customers later this year.

Commenting on the launch Alison Rose, Deputy CEO NatWest Holdings, and CEO Commercial & Private Banking, said:

“We are really excited to launch NatWest Tyl, the latest in a number of innovative offerings that we have brought to our customers recently. With a constantly evolving banking and technology landscape, we are working hard to offer new customer-focused solutions.

Developing our own merchant acquiring and payments proposition is an important step forward and reiterates our commitment to harnessing the revolution in new technologies so that our customers can remain focused on growing their businesses.”

Commenting further, Paul Thwaite NatWest MD, Sales, Specialist Businesses and Business Banking said:

“NatWest Tyl is designed to help make it easier for customers to run their business. By combining technology and smart data-led insights, NatWest Tyl helps SMEs make informed decisions to manage their businesses more successfully and gives them tools and insights to help them grow.”

Source: Company Press Release