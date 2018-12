Natixis Payments will enable its Apetiz’s customers to use Apple Pay to make mobile payments in an easy, secure and private way.

Apetiz users will be able to pay for their lunch with Apple Pay on iPhone or Apple Watch at Apetiz affiliated restaurants and retailers, who own a contactless payment terminal. Apetiz, delivered by Natixis Payments, is a leading reference in the meal voucher market with 95 % satisfied customers.

Apetiz offers a full range of products: from paper (with former Chèque de Table) to mobile, including cards.

Security and privacy is at the core of Apple Pay. When you use a credit or debit card with Apple Pay, the actual card numbers are not stored on the device, nor on Apple servers.

Instead, a unique Device Account Number is assigned, encrypted and securely stored in the Secure Element on your device. Each transaction is authorized with a one-time unique dynamic security code.

Natixis Intertitres head Stéphan Dixmier said: “Natixis Payments’ teams are committed to providing the best experience every day. We favour the simplest, the most digital and diversified options for our customers, so we are proud to provide Apetiz’s customers with Apple Pay, an innovative mobile payment platform, which represents added value for employee beneficiaries, affiliated merchants and our corporate clients.”

Apple Pay is easy to set up and users will continue to receive all of the rewards and benefits offered by credit and debit cards. In stores, Apple Pay works with iPhone SE, iPhone 6 and later, and Apple Watch.

Online shopping in apps and on websites accepting Apple Pay is simple with Touch ID, or just doubleclick the side button and glance at your iPhone X to authenticate with Face ID.

There’s no need to manually fill out lengthy account forms or repeatedly type in shipping and billing information with Apple Pay. When paying for goods and services on the go in apps or Safari, Apple Pay works with iPhone 6 and later, iPhone SE, iPad Pro, iPad (5th Generation), iPad Air 2, and iPad mini 3 and later.

You can also use Apple Pay in Safari on any Mac introduced in or after 2012 running macOS Sierra and confirm the payment with iPhone 6 or later or Apple Watch, or with Touch ID on the new MacBook Pro and MacBook Air.

Source: Company Press Release