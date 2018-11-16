North American Bancard (NAB), the owner of PayAnywhere, has launched the PayAnywhere Smart Terminal to provide simplified payment engagement solution for businesses and consumers.

The PayAnywhere Smart Terminal is a sleek and efficient device powered by the robust and user-friendly features of the PayAnywhere application.

The PayAnywhere Smart Terminal allows merchants to accept payments, run their business and connect with their customers in a seamless and convenient way.

Preloaded with the PayAnywhere mobile app, the PayAnywhere Smart Terminal gives businesses the capability of inventory tracking, real-time reporting, and employee management – all of which are easily accessible through the PayAnywhere Inside portal, as well.

North American Bancard president and CEO Marc Gardner said: “PayAnywhere strives to implement solutions for businesses that incorporate technological advancements, while blending ease of use and functionality.

“Today’s business owners need to be capable of accepting payments anytime and anywhere, and PayAnywhere is putting the power of commerce in their hand.”

The PayAnywhere Smart Terminal features sleek hardware including a five-inch touch screen, EMV chip card, NFC contactless and magstripe reader, PIN debit capability, built-in receipt printer, front and back cameras for barcode scanning, and both 4G and Wi-Fi connectivity.

This all-in-one device combines the convenience of a fully equipped smart terminal with the advanced functionality of PayAnywhere software to deliver a seamless and secure payment experience. The PayAnywhere Smart Terminal is available to business owners at a low, monthly software fee of $9.95.

Source: Company Press Release