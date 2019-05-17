Users of Quppy can now undergo a verification process and open an account via the Quppy Wallet app.

The Quppy app can then be used to buy and sell crypto assets and make payments. Legal entities can undergo the verification process now, through an easy-to-use online form, or by writing to Quppy.

After completing the process, users can buy or sell the cryptocurrency, top up a balance, and send or receive a transfer through the online banking portal Quppy.Business. Quppy offers a transparent system of tariffs for legal entities, including free account opening and three months of service. IBAN-account supports the SEPA replenishment system. All transactions comply with safety standards.

Quppy Wallet is a multi-currency crypto-wallet with unique cross-platform applications. It houses an advanced crypto portal that will help both corporate and private clients to integrate traditional banking services into the crypto world. Quppy is gaining popularity in the USA, Europe, and CIS countries – more than 100,000 downloads. That indicates trust in the platform and a good sign of future growth.

Source: Company Press Release