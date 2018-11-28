Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital has announced a $15m investment in financial technology firm Integral.

Morgan Stanley’s investment will help Integral to expand its FX technology platform to range of banks, brokers and asset managers.

Integral offers advanced cloud-based eFX platform, which aggregates features for liquidity management, pricing, distribution and risk management.

Integral founder and CEO Harpal Sandhu said: “Our focus on building the best FX solutions coupled with our unparalleled customer service has given us the largest installed base in the business – more than 200 leading institutions run on the Integral platform.

“We look forward to partnering with Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital and leveraging their deep experience and global resources.”

Integral is expertise in delivering advanced cloudbased workflow management and trading platform for FX institutions.

The company offers prepackaged workflow management solutions for banks, margin brokers and asset managers to customize their system and meet specific client requirements.

It currently supports more than 200 top-tier financial institutions to operate their FX business.

Integral also provides OCX, which is an open currency exchange that combines various FX market participants into a single integrated network of liquidity.

Based on Integral’s cloud technology, the BankFX is comprised of all major features required to operate a global, multi-level and competitive eFX operation.

BankFX is fully integrated with OCX, which is connected with major liquidity-providing firms in the market, in addition to order book venues, mid-point matching engines, and buy-side resting orders.

Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital managing principal Robert Bassman said: “We are excited to partner with Integral to support their continued growth and market expansion. We believe that Harpal and his team have developed an innovative and best-in-class FX technology platform which successfully addresses the unique needs of its customer base,”

“We seek to invest in proven and scalable companies that provide highly differentiated offerings like Integral.”

Established in 1993, Integral has development, support, and sales offices in Palo Alto, New York, London, Tokyo, Singapore and Bangalore.