MoneyGram in partnership with mobile financial services company Zeepay has launched a money transfer service to enable customers send money directly to more than 11 million mobile wallets in Ghana.

With this new service, MoneyGram becomes the only leading money transfer provider in the country to offer consumers three different options to pick up funds from over 200 countries around the world.

MoneyGram chief revenue officer Grant Lines said: “This is an important milestone for MoneyGram in Ghana as we’re now offering real-time, seamless service to our customers and giving them more choices about how to receive their funds – at a physical location, directly to a bank account or a mobile wallet.

“Giving consumers the flexibility to choose between digital and cash pick-up is, and will continue to be, a competitive advantage for the company.”

Funds can be sent via MoneyGram online or at any one of MoneyGram’s thousands of locations in 200 countries and territories around the world into mobile wallets in minutes. Money can be accessed 24/7 and used instantly for purchasing goods and services online. The receiver may also pick up their remittance in cash at over 2,000 banking partners’ locations across the country or have it debited into a bank account.

Zeepay managing director Andrew Taki Appiah said: “Together with MoneyGram, we are building the future digital payments ecosystem in Ghana. I look forward to seeing the launch of similar services in other African countries.

According to the World Bank, in 2017, $2.2 billion flowed into Ghana, mainly from the United States ($585 million), Nigeria ($395 million), the United Kingdom ($286 million), Italy ($145 million) and Germany ($115 million).

