Money Dashboard, voted UK’s best personal finance app, has announced an integration with mobile-only bank, Monzo, in a bid to provide better services to digital banking customers.

Following a surge in demand for both services to collaborate, more than 900,000 users of the Monzo current account can now gain a real-time view of their transactions, balances and savings ‘Pots’ and use Money Dashboard’s app to instantly set budgets and plan for the future.

Money Dashboard growth head Jossie Ellis said: “The integration with Monzo is a fantastic development for us, but the real winners in this are Monzo’s and Money Dashboard’s users.

“With Money Dashboard, you can use our budgeting and planning tools to get in control of your finances. With the Monzo integration, we can help more people than ever manage all their accounts in one place.

“We’re delighted to be working with progressive banks such as Monzo who share our vision of helping users get more from their money.”

Users will be able to connect their Monzo spending details into their Money Dashboard app – where they can set budgeting goals, track progress and forecast how quickly they’ll meet their goals. They can also link other accounts, such as credit cards from other providers, to help them gain a comprehensive overview of their finances.

Monzo at Monzo CEO Tom Blomfield said: “Our goal is to give everyone more choice, convenience and control over their money. Making an API available opens up new opportunities for fintechs, challenger banks and, most crucially, our customers.

“By giving people a safe, secure way to share their account information with other apps, APIs make exciting integrations like this one possible.”

Money Dashboard, the UK’s first and largest personal finance app, currently serves more than 150,000 users over 60 different bank providers. Launched in 2010, Money Dashboard is a free personal finance app which helps users connect all of their online current accounts, savings accounts and credit cards in one place, making managing money quick and easy.

The UK’s biggest budgeting app, Money Dashboard helps users quickly and effectively manage their finances, establish savings goals and reduce spend. Money Dashboard is available on web and for Android and Apple devices.

Source: Company Press Release