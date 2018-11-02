MitonOptimal, a global asset manager, has launched a new Dublin-domiciled DFM fund range.

The new DFM funds offer international IFAs access to MitonOptimal’s asset allocation and manager selection in a unitised fund vehicle.

The new funds comprise three risk-rated portfolios: Cautious, Moderate & Growth – each available in both USD and GBP denominated classes. The funds offer daily liquidity through a Dublin-domiciled UCITS V fund structure.

MitonOptimal Joint Managing Director (Guernsey) and International Portfolio Management & lead Fund Manager to the funds head Shaun McDade said: “The new DFM funds provide investors with the investment benefits of a DFM solution with the convenience and simplicity of using a unitised fund. True DFM services have traditionally been available only to professional investors with large lump sums to invest – these funds provide access to DFM expertise for retail investors”

“Our Multi-Asset portfolios marry a tried, tested and disciplined top-down asset allocation process with bottom-up “best of breed” manager selection. We allocate across a broader range of assets than many of our peers, that includes hedge funds and long/short equity managers, alongside traditional fixed income, equity, property and cash investments.

“Our independence means that we are not constrained when selecting managers to populate our portfolios.”

MitonOptimal joint managing director & portfolio manager (Guernsey) Simon Sharrott said: “We’ve worked closely with IFA and trustee partners to deliver a proposition that helps them to support their clients’ needs. The addition of these funds to MitonOptimal’s suite of investment solutions means we can now offer a fully comprehensive range of DFM services for our global client base.”

Source: Company Press Release