MineralTree, the Accounts Payable and Payment Automation solution provider, announced that it integrates Mastercard In Control with its platform to drive the growth of Accounts Payable (AP) payments using commercial virtual cards.

“MineralTree is redefining how middle-market businesses manage AP,” said BC Krishna, MineralTree founder and CEO. “The success we’ve seen with this integration confirms our shared vision of enabling financial institutions to offer solutions that optimize cash flow, eliminate inefficiencies, and improve controls for their clients.”

MineralTree’s AP Automation solution streamlines the entire Accounts Payable process, from invoice capture and approval to payment authorization and execution. With the out-of-the-box integration to Mastercard In Control, financial institutions can easily offer their clients a simple way to convert paper checks to virtual cards. The result? Working capital benefits plus greater convenience, security, and control when paying vendors.

“Our partnership with MineralTree enables us to provide additional solutions targeted to the middle market,” said Greg Pastorek, Director, B2B Partnerships, New Payment Flows, Mastercard. “MineralTree, integrated with Mastercard, is a great way for financial institutions to offer a product to their clients that eliminates the friction of everyday accounts payable, while driving working capital benefits.”

MineralTree’s Invoice-to-Pay solution is pre-integrated with Mastercard In Control, ensuring easy on-boarding and rapid time-to-value for both Mastercard issuers and their clients.

More than 25 leading financial institutions are offering MineralTree’s solution to better serve their commercial businesses. Now with the Mastercard partnership, MineralTree can deliver even more value to Mastercard-issuing banks.

Source: Company Press Release