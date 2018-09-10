Meridian Asset Management (C.I.), a Jersey-based asset manager, has selected the Wealth Intelligence (WIN) platform of Dion Global Solutions for its investment management and asset administration activities.

Having launched their Wealth Intelligence platform of modular solutions in March 2018, Dion are pleased to announce a new name to their coveted client base of Wealth Managers, Stockbrokers and Asset Managers in the UK, Ireland and now the Channel Islands.

The Wealth Intelligence platform is hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS) and is a modular, data source agnostic solution providing a great deal of flexibility to user firms.

Meridian will use the system to assist with investment decisions, dealing and a range of custody associated services in conjunction with their global custodian BNP Paribas Securities Services S.C.A, Jersey branch .

Meridian needed a system to retain books and records for their clients. Dion provides a full service offering to firms and will use its standard APIs to interface directly with BNP Paribas Securities Services S.C.A, Jersey branch .

Meridian Asset Management (C.I.) managing director David Mashiter said: “We reviewed a number of UK based vendors before making our decision to select Dion Global. What became clear during this process was that Dion had a full range of functionality that we needed and, importantly, their people appeared to understand our business and have a lot of experience in working with similar firms to ourselves.

“This is important to us as we are a people business and trust is key to everything we do. We felt that the Dion team mirrored our values”.

Dion Global Wealth & Post Trade solutions managing director Kean Williams said: “The Wealth Intelligence Platform is designed to allow firms to pick and choose any functionality from our entire suite and seamlessly integrate it within their own ecosystem, in this case with BNP Paribas Securities Services S.C.A, Jersey branch.

“We are delighted to be selected by Meridian and welcome them to our growing user base. Meridian will benefit from our hosted platform giving them a worry-free service joining a number of other Dion Global clients.

“We pride ourselves on being a people business with long standing partnerships with our clients, so it was pleasing to hear that this was an important part of the selection decision by Meridian”.

Source: Company Press Release.