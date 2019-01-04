Denver-based wealth management firm Mercer Advisors has acquired California-based Dragon Financial Group for an undisclosed sum.

Located in San Mateo, Dragon is a registered investment adviser (RIA) firm that offers financial planning and investment management services to investors in the San Francisco Bay area.

The financial planning services offered by the company include investment planning, education planning, estate planning, budget planning, real estate planning, savings planning, insurance planning, business planning and others.

Its wealth management services include portfolio management, retirement planning and risk management.

With over $110m of assets under management (AUM), Dragon is owned and operated by principals Joseph Mah and Marie Chao.

The acquired business will allow Mercer Advisors to increase its total offices to 38 and expand its existing California footprint to seven offices.

Dragon Financial principal Marie Chao said: “Mercer Advisors has the scale to offer a robust set of financial planning and investment services while still offering individualized attention and a high level of client service that has been a hallmark of Dragon Financial.”

Dragon Financial Group is said to be represented by DeVoe & Company, a strategic advisor to RIAs. It provides consulting, investment banking, and valuation services.

Mercer Advisors CEO Dave Welling said: “We are delighted to be joining forces with Joseph and Marie and the entire seven-member Dragon Team. Their “personal CFO” service philosophy mirrors our Family Office business model and actualizes their vision for comprehensive, multi-disciplinary client care.”

Mercer Advisors, which was established in 1985, is a total wealth management firm that offers investment management, financial planning and family office services.

The company also provides retirement benefits and distribution planning, estate and tax planning, asset protection expertise, and corporate trustee and trust administration services.

Mercer Advisors is also the parent firm of Mercer Global Advisors, which is a major RIA and financial planning firm in the US with around $14bn in client assets.

With more than 330 employees, Mercer Advisors operates38 branch offices across the country.