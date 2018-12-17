Mastercard has collaborated with BLIK operator Polish Payment Standard (PSP) to offer new value to consumers and financial institutions in Poland.

BLIK is Polish mobile payment system and scheme, which was introduced in February 2015.

As part of the deal, the partnership will offer contactless payments to BLIK users at all Mastercard branded terminals across the globe, enabling Mastercard virtual debit cards tokenized by Mastercard Digital Enablement Services (MDES).

Mastercard Europe Poland general manager Bartosz Ciołkowski said: “Mastercard is very excited about this partnership and we look forward to complement BLIK’s local mobile platform with our global reach, payments and security technology.”

The collaboration will facilitate more convenient POS payment user experience for BLIK consumers, including global contactless acceptance.

Mastercard and Polish Payment Standard will also enable cross-border e-commerce acceptance with the support of recently-published Secure Remote Commerce standards (SRC). It will help BLIK consumers to use BLIK for global e-commerce payments

The partnership will also work on expanding BLIK expansion into new markets through acquiring consumers in countries outside Poland.

Polish Payment Standard president Dariusz Mazurkiewicz said: “Establishing a strategic alliance with Mastercard is a crucial moment for the development of BLIK, the Polish mobile payment system. BLIK users will be able to pay contactless soon, not only in Poland, but also globally.

“This is also the beginning of the way to offer BLIK payments to users of mobile bank apps internationally.”

Operated by Polish Payment Standard, the BLIK mobile payment system is a result of partnership involving six major banks from Poland.

In December 2013, the PSP was created by Polish banks such as Alior Bank, Bank Millennium, ING Bank Śląski, mBank, PKO Bank Polski, and Santander Bank.

Other banks such as Getin Bank, BGŻ BNP Paribas, Raiffeisen Polbank, Bank Pekao and Credit Agricole have also joined as shareholders in PSP.

BLIK will enable the users to pay in desktop and mobile ecommerce, in-store and withdraw cash from ATMs. In addition, BLIK allows to make convenient P2P money transfers to domestic beneficiaries using telephone number.