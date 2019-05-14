Payment technology firm Mastercard has collaborated with Keolis subsidiary Kisio on integrated technology for mobility.

As part of the deal, Mastercard’s payment and security technology will be integrated with Kisio’s trip planning and ticketing capabilities, allowing transportation providers to help their passengers book their entire trip in one app.

Kisio Digital CEO Pacôme Lesage said: “As passengers get ever more out of their smart devices, they also expect more from transport operators and authorities regarding digital services.”

Recently, Kisio has joined City Possible, an initiative supported by Mastercard to advance new forms of collaboration for more inclusive and sustainable cities.

The partnership will invite and select cities from the global City Possible network to co-create and pilot a Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) platform that full incorporates with local transit authorities in the coming months.

The first MaaS platform of Kisio will be deployed in the Netherlands, where a pilot will be launched this month.

Kisio’s Navitia mobility platform is being used by more than 50 local transportation and technology providers across the world, including in France, the US and Canada.

Since last five years, Mastercard has been collaborating with mass transit agencies, car manufacturers, travel companies and other mobility providers to enable better and connected experiences for people traveling to and within global cities.

In the US, Mastercard’s different transit solutions are available in 16 cities and new solutions are expected to be launched in over 20 cities in the coming five years.

New York City will start to open up tap-and-go payments on its subway and bus systems over the coming months.

Mastercard global cities head Miguel Gamiño Jr said: “Working with over 150 cities around the world, we have improved the transit experience for residents and visitors while delivering efficiencies for operators.

“Together with Kisio and our other City Possible partners, we’re ready to take on the next mobility challenge, co-creating ‘Mobility-as-a-Service’ options that make tech truly work for people.”