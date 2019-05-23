Payment technology firm Mastercard has collaborated with domestic payment network Interac on cross-border payments in Canada.

Through leveraging Mastercard Send push-payments service, the Interac e-Transfer platform will enable customers to send money from Canada to bank accounts across the world beginning with Europe.

National Bank is said to be the first bank to pilot the new international remittance solution for its personal banking clients.

Around $24.5bn (£19.3bn) in remittances were sent from Canada to other countries, according to the latest data from World Bank.

Via Mastercard and Interac’s combined offering, Canadians can simply log in to their mobile or online banking services and send funds securely across the globe using Interac e-Transfer brand.

Mastercard Canada push payments director Ramesh Jayakrishnan said: “Consumers and businesses today operate globally. Whether it’s travelling abroad, sending money to family or friends overseas, or purchasing products from a business in another country, the ability to move funds across borders quickly, easily and securely is becoming a must-have.”

Other Canadian financial institutions can also access Mastercard and Interac solution, and if implemented, they can select to enable their customers to send money internationally to bank accounts, as well as mobile wallets and cards.

Interac product and platform vice president Peter Maoloni said: “We think this offering with Mastercard and National Bank to offer a cross-border solution that will leverage the trust and reliability of the Interac e-Transfer brand, will be a game-changer in international remittance – making it easier for financial institutions to connect to the networks, and for their customers to move their money internationally.”

Mastercard’s global payments processing network connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 210 countries and territories.

Interac is a payments and digital information exchange, which operates an economical debit payments system.

The payment network, along with its predecessors Interac Association and Acxsys, has offered payment solutions and access to money on secure and efficient shared platforms through debit cards, mobile wallets, online money transfer, ABMs, in-app and online purchases.