UAE-based private bank Mashreq Bank has partnered with Virtusa to implement Blue Prism’s Digital Workforce to drive innovation, increase productivity, enhance customer experiences and deliver new services.

Mashreq Bank is claimed to be the first private bank in the UAE to implement Blue Prism’s Digital Workforce automation platform, which incorporates emerging technologies such as robotic process automation (RPA), artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and cognitive capabilities to better serve customers.

Virtusa Middle East business unit head and senior vice presiden Vasudev Telikicherla said: “This upgrade is another milestone in Mashreq Bank’s journey to becoming a truly digital bank, enabling it to cater to the growing digital customer base while gaining strategic competitive advantage. For organizations to succeed in this digital age, it is imperative to keep pace and embrace disruptive innovation.”

Mashreq worked with Virtusa’s global automation practice to determine the right AI, digital process automation (DPA) and RPA driven process automation strategy for the bank, identify the right virtual workforce platform and deploy intelligent automation across the bank’s process landscape.

Virtusa has supported Mashreq in designing and developing solutions, which met their strategic vision for operational efficiency and improved customer experience.

Blue Prism has allowed to add various features to the bank’s v6 platform, including reusable modular software objects that can be configured with minimal intervention from developer.

The custom interfaces enabled to enhance human-robot interactivity and adaptive positioning technology that automates application controls and fields.

Other features include adaptive dashboards for use with third party tools, multi-lingual user interfaces and double-byte character support to expand geographic usability and complex language processing.

Top-tier security that uses next-generation encryption algorithms and customizable permissions for secure and focused robotic automation, and providing enhanced cloud scale-out and deployment capability via technology alliance program

Mashreq Bank business technology chief technology officer Nitin Bhargava said: “Innovation and excellence in customer experience are cornerstones of Mashreq. The success of this implementation reflects our pioneering streak and our relentless effort to lead digital disruption in the industry.”

Recently, Virtusa acquired eTouch Systems to improve its digital engineering expertise and expand its digital service offerings.