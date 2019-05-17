Marlin Equity Partners, a global investment firm, today announced that Blackstone's (NYSE: BX) Strategic Capital Group has made a passive, minority investment in the firm.

Blackstone’s Strategic Capital Group is part of Blackstone Alternative Asset Management (BAAM) and specializes in minority partnerships with leading alternative asset managers. This investment will allow Marlin to continue to invest in and further expand its global investment platform, strengthen the commitment to and alignment with its diversified investor base, and leverage the global resources and capabilities of Blackstone.

Since its inception in 2005, Marlin has rapidly grown to become a leading global investment firm with over $6.7 billion of capital under management and completed more than 140 transactions across its core targeted industries, including software, technology, healthcare IT, tech-enabled services and industrial technology.

“This investment by Blackstone further validates the best-in-class organization we have built and the true value proposition of our relationship-driven approach to investing,” said David McGovern, Founder and CEO of Marlin. “We are excited to welcome Blackstone as a strategic partner, and look forward to leveraging their expertise and extensive breadth of resources to continue to invest in and position our global platform for long-term success.”

“Marlin’s approach to investing places a heavy focus on partnering with management teams to support businesses, enhance operations and accelerate growth,” said Scott Soussa, Head of BAAM’s Strategic Capital Group. “This emphasis on long-term value creation across its underlying companies positions Marlin for continued success and we are excited to partner with them.”

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Evercore acted as financial advisor to Marlin Equity. Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal counsel to Marlin Equity and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett served as legal counsel to Blackstone.

