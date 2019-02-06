US-based Mansfield Bank has chosen financial technology solutions provider Computer Services (CSI) as its new core provider to enhance digital banking experience.

Mansfield Bank, based in Massachusetts, will implement CSI product suite, comprising of NuPoint core processing solution, digital banking platform and CSI CRM.

NuPoint core processing solution is said to enable the bank to its simplify operations. It is a cloud core banking platform that helps in managing making and servicing loans to processing withdrawals and deposits.

Various benefits offered by NuPoint core processing solution include full integration across banking platforms, development of cloud-based architecture to reduce hardware and software expenditures.

The solution also enables to offer customized views of information at both the bank and user level, and supports to provide subscribable services for each user at any bank workstation.

CSI NuPoint will help optimize efficiency across all channels through streamlining internal processes and improving personalize customer experiences through user analytics.

Mansfield Bank’s first SVP, CFO and treasurer John Westwood said: “For more than 130 years, we have prided ourselves on offering our customers the best technology and in-person customer care.

“It is imperative to us that as we advance with new customer-facing changes, we do so with a partner whose principles align with ours.”

Mansfield Bank intends to use the core processing solution to improve customer service through company-wide internal adoption, in addition to improving managed IT and regulatory compliance services.

The financial technology solutions provider also offers Mansfield Bank with digital banking platform, which includes services such as mobile banking app, online banking solutions and personal financial management.

CSI’s chairman and CEO Steve Powless said: “We are excited to partner with Mansfield Bank and look forward to delivering a true digital banking experience with competitive, integrated solutions that will drive them to continued growth.”

CSI provides core processing, managed services, mobile and Internet solutions, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, treasury management and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate customers.