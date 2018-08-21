Link Asset Services, part of Link Group’s asset services division, has made a strategic investment in Irish financial technology firm Leveris.

Based in Dublin, Leveris is specialized in providing banking and financial services. With a team of more than 100 professionals, the company also has research and development centers in Prague and Minsk.

Link Asset Services banking and credit management CEO Robbie Hughes said: “This investment will enable us to enhance traction across the broader banking universe through the application of next generation technology.

“The Leveris platform delivers enhanced user experiences without complexity, simply and efficiently. We are excited to be partnering with Conor and his team.”

Leveris has developed next-generation, modular and end-to-end banking platform, which facilitates lending, deposit taking, card issuance and digital channel design.

The open architecture allows to integrate with third parties through a combination of functionality, enabling to create unique solutions for clients.

For Link Group, Leveris platform will offer an easily adaptable platform to expand the market of its banking and credit management business, helping to grow outsourcing opportunities in the banking sector.

Leveris founder and CEO Conor Fennelly said: “We welcome this strategic partnership with Link Group. Link Group is the largest independent debt servicer in Europe and has a deep knowledge of the lending and loan administration industry, as well as being a global player in the financial services space.

“We both share a common vision tosupport financial institutions through the application of trusted and innovative technology and are deliberately ambitious in our quest to evolving banking into a simpler, more personal experience for everyone.”

Link Asset Services, which protects assets across 10 European jurisdictions, works with a range of market segments, industries and asset classes such as equities, bonds and debt, and real assets.

The company’s business lines include Link Market Services, Link Fund Services, corporate services and private clients.

Link Market Services offers shareholder services to a range of corporates, issuers and business managers. It serves more than 1,300 small and large companies across the UK.