Linedata has announced the acquisition of French start-up Loansquare, whose portal digitalizes relationships between borrowers and lenders.

By acquiring Loansquare, Linedata enhances the end-to-end capabilities of its platforms and services for lenders.

Linedata founder and CEO Anvaraly Jiva said: “I am delighted to start 2019 with the acquisition of Loansquare.

“We are engaged in an ambitious process of enabling digital transformation and are thrilled to be able to integrate innovators from the start-up community.”

The Loansquare platform is a comprehensive solution for setting up and managing commercial loans and streamlining exchanges between borrowers and financial institutions: – A Borrower Portal lets institutions expose their financing needs to lenders and manage their loan portfolio. – A Servicing Portal lets lenders manage financial flows and commitments in a fully automated and secure manner.

The platform also offers innovative diary, messaging and document management features.

Loansquare CEO François Lévy said: “Companies are constantly searching for digital solutions to manage their operations simply and efficiently. The complementarities between the Linedata and Loansquare platforms enables us to satisfy this need in a truly innovative way, connecting banks and borrowers with the same user experience and standards demanded by consumers in their dealings with institutions.

Loansquare now interoperates with Linedata Uniloan360, a servicing platform for commercial and syndicated loans, Linedata Capitalstream, a global commercial loans origination and risk management platform, and Linedata Ekip360, a global leasing, car finance and consumer loans solution.

Linedata lending and leasing head Alain Mattei said: “The Loansquare platform enables us to deliver innovative solutions in all our markets, in North America, Europe, Latin America and Africa, that support our clients in the transformation of their business models.”

Source: Company Press Release