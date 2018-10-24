Infosys Finacle, a subsidiary of Infosys, has joined forces with enterprise blockchain software company R3 to collaborate on blockchain solutions.

This partnership will enable banks to easily access and deploy Finacle’s blockchain solutions on Corda, R3’s open-source blockchain platform.

Finacle will initially have two solutions available on the Corda platform – Finacle Trade Connect and Finacle Payments Connect.

Finacle Trade Connect is a blockchain-based trade finance solution that connects banks, trade partners and corporates on a unified distributed network. It supports a full suite of trade and supply chain finance products such as Open Account, Letter of Credit, Invoice Financing, Bills Collection, PO Financing, Bank Guarantees and Packing Credit.

Finacle Payments Connect is a blockchain-based solution that enables real-time payments processing on a permissioned payments network. It helps banks automate payments processing within their corresponding banking relationships.

Leveraging these solutions, banks can automate payments and trade process across key business partners and customers to accelerate speed of business, drive operational efficiencies and minimize risk.

The banks can also use these solutions to build an intra-group network along with their international subsidiaries, and clients. Besides, they can curate white labeled service networks to facilitate trade and payments services for other financial institutions.

Being agnostic to the underlying distributed ledger technology, Finacle solutions can work seamlessly with multiple ecosystems. With this partnership, these solutions will be available on the Corda platform. This will enable various regional networks currently operating on the Corda platform to use the Finacle solutions for seamless collaboration and engagement.

R3 CEO David E. Rutter said: “Banks will now have easy access to best-in-class blockchain solutions via Corda, enabling them to create efficiencies, save costs and mitigate risk. We are pleased to welcome Infosys Finacle to our rapidly growing partner network and look forward to working with them.”

Infosys Finacle chief business officer Sanat Rao said: “Blockchain is poised to help banks automate inter-organizational processes to drive unprecedented efficiencies and customer value. At Finacle, we are pioneering several blockchain based solutions to help drive progress in the industry.

“We are happy to partner with Corda in this journey. With this partnership, banks will be able to leverage Finacle’s award-winning blockchain solutions on the Corda platform to accelerate their blockchain based business re-imagination.”

Source: Company Press Release