South Africa-based Capitec Bank has selected IMImobile, a cloud communications software and solutions provider, to deliver all automatically generated client communications.

IMImobile delivers marketing communications across SMS, email, app push notifications, telemarketing, and direct mail. Using IMIcampaign – IMImobile’s market-leading integrated campaign management solution – Capitec can create, manage and deploy interactive mobile-first client communications.

IMImobile will deliver critical communications to Capitec’s clients when opening new accounts, share digital bank statements and amend account details.

Capitec will also employ IMIconnect, IMImobile’s enterprise-grade communications platform, to speed up the delivery of new innovative banking services.

IMIconnect’s visual workflow builder allows the design and launch of omnichannel customer journeys such as credit status checks, account and transaction notifications and surveys in a low-code environment, communicating easily between existing business systems and processes.

Capitec Bank marketing & communications executive Francois Viviers said: “At Capitec, our mission is to help clients improve their financial lives. We guide and assist our clients to transact, and financially interact with the world as it evolves.

“Delivering personalised communication, especially across mobile and digital communication channels, is hugely important to us and our clients. We are pleased to work with IMImobile, a partner with proven experience and track record in the financial services sector and look forward to delivering greater personalisation for our clients.”

IMImobile CEO Jay Patel said: “We are pleased to have been selected by Capitec to deliver a centralised communications solution. Using IMIconnect and IMIcampaign, we are able to deliver mobile-first marketing innovation at scale to ensure Capitec clients receive the right communications, at the right time, and with the right level of personalisation.

“We look forward to working in partnership to help optimise the client and customer service experience.”

IMImobile offers a scalable enterprise-grade technology as an established leader in mobile customer interactions.

IMImobile was recently recognised in Gartner’s first Magic Quadrant for Mobile Marketing Platforms as a specialist vendor that provides mobile-first capabilities in the enterprise marketing technology stack for midsize or larger enterprises seeking to deploy a mobile-centric marketing strategy.

Source: Company Press Release.