IDEX Biometrics, the provider of advanced fingerprint identification and authentication solutions, has partnered with Chutian Dragon (CTD) in China for developing dual-interface biometric cards to multiple verticals, including payment and ID.

Chutian Dragon will demonstrate the cards at the 2018 TrustTech trade show in Cannes, 27-29 November.

Chutian Dragon is a state-level high-tech enterprise combining product design, smart card production, sales and service of professional smart cards and relevant application platform system or terminal equipment.

Chutian Dragon targets multiple verticals and is certified by China Union Pay, MasterCard, VISA, AMEX and JCB. Their production capabilities are 700 million units per year, and Chutian Dragon is the main supplier of China Social ID Cards and has been one of the largest suppliers of cards to China Union Pay for several years.

IDEX Biometrics CEO Stan Swearingen said: “Chutian Dragon recognize the excellent value proposition of adding biometrics to smart cards. It’s an established global player with a very strong position in China and is a great match with IDEX.

“Chutian Dragon is moving very fast on adopting biometric smart cards, and we are very proud that they will showcase the dual-interface cards with our fingerprint technology at TrustTech 2018.”

Chutian Dragon CEO Susan Su said: “We’re very proud to be bringing the next generation of smart cards to the market. People have become accustomed to biometrics in their daily lives through smart phones, and the value proposition is equally strong, if not stronger, for smart cards.

“The IDEX fingerprint technology ensures a great user experience matched with high security, and we expect strong demand across the payment, ID and other verticals.”

Chutian Dragon Co manufactures, supplies, and services smart cards and other cards. It offers telecom SIM, telecom phone, VISA smart, MasterCard smart, UnionPay, social security ID, bus travel, scratch, magnetic stripe, dual interface, custom ID, Magstripe, contactless IC, contact smart, custom smart, M2M SIM, and Mifare cards, as well as SIM card envelopes and mobile phone brackets.

IDEX Biometrics, also known as IDEX ASA, is the leading provider of fingerprint identification technologies offering simple, secure and personal authentication for all.

We help people make payments, prove their identity, gain access to information, unlock devices or gain admittance to buildings with the touch of a finger.

Source: Company Press Release