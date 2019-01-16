Hampshire Trust Bank (HTB) has announced that is has selected SnapLogic’s Intelligent Integration Platform to support its digital proposition and API Integration.

The SnapLogic platform integrates new technologies, manages new data sources and develops new processes to reflect the evolving needs of the bank.

SnapLogic’s machine learning technology will bring speed, quality and accuracy to data driven decision making to enhance the service that HTB can deliver for its brokers and customers.

The low-code platform is supported by artificial intelligence to automate and standardise the many integration requirements of the bank. This technology will enable HTB to roll out digital initiatives faster, will reduce time spent maintaining integrations and will provide self-service access to data for real-time analytics to scale HTB’s overall API integration architecture.

Commenting on the partnership, Russ Fitzgerald, CIO at HTB said: “Our recent investment in the SnapLogic platform forms part of our wider strategy to deliver excellence through specialism in our chosen markets. By leveraging API Integration, machine learning and third-party data sources the platform will help us deliver significant and sustainable value for our brokers and customers and improve cost efficiency.

“We owe a big thank you to Virtrium, IT strategy and transformation consultants, for leading our procurement approach. With Virtrium’s expert advice, we were able to identify, assess, contract and procure the platform in just 3 months. Rollout with the SnapLogic team was fast too, within 24 hours everyone was set up on the platform and the first three applications were integrated within four days.”

Neerav Shah, General Manager for SnapLogic EMEA added: “The technological demands on organisations today are increasing at an incredible rate. To support this, we’re dedicated to providing organisations with an intelligent alternative to manually coding their integration pipelines. Whether on premise, in the cloud or in a hybrid environment, by using our intelligent integration platform HTB will be able to quickly and easily connect its systems in order to help drive the business forwards in what is an increasingly competitive marketplace.”

Source: Company Press Release